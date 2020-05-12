A MAN is currently in hospital after an alleged assault "involving a number of people" in Newport.

At around 4pm yesterday afternoon - May 11 - a helicopter was launched after a report of an assault on Church Crescent in the Bassaleg area of Newport.

The helicopter was seen hovering in the skies above Bassaleg and Rogerstone between 4pm and 6pm.

"The helicopter was in the area assisting officers who were carrying out enquiries," a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said.

A 22-year-old man from the Newport area received minor injuries and is currently in hospital.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2000162413 or by contacting them on their social media pages.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

