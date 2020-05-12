ONE more person from Gwent has died after contracting the coronavirus.

It now means 252 people have now passed away with the disease in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.

There are 21 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Gwent - though the true number is likely to be higher as not everyone is tested.

Newport saw the highest number of new cases in Gwent, with 14; this is the second highest increase in cases across Wales, behind Rhondda Cynon Taf (20).

There are three new cases in Blaenau Gwent, two in Monmouthshire, and one from both Caerphilly and Torfaen.

Across Wales, there are 105 new confirmed cases, a slight drop on yesterday's total of 124.

Cumulatively, 11,573 have been confirmed to have the disease in Wales since the outbreak began.

Sixteen more people have died in Wales, taking the country's death toll to 1,132.

There were 1,193 tests carried out yesterday, Public Health Wales reported.