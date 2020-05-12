GOLF clubs in Wales are allowed to reopen, it has been announced.

Jason Thomas, director of the Welsh Government's Culture, Sport and Tourism department told the Senedd's Culture, Welsh Language and Communications committee that:

"Legal clarification is that golf courses are not included on the list of businesses or establishments that must remain closed - they have never been on that list.

"It's been other measures in force that has restricted the ability of the clubs to open - travel measures etc, so we have clarified this on the Welsh Government website. Do they have to be closed? No."

"Legally they don't have to be closed.

"We have clarified that we do want to encourage people to exercise but exercise locally, so we are expecting a statement from Wales Golf imminently on the back of our clarification - because they may be minded to suggest to clubs that they can open so they can ensure that local members can play."

A statement from Wales Golf says "golf clubs are permitted to open if they so wish".

They add: "It is entirely at each golf club’s discretion as to whether they choose to open and if so when they choose to do so.

"We would advise that clubs that do wish to re-open do not do so immediately so as to ensure they have sufficient protocols in place to adhere to these guidelines, which we will be on hand to assist with.

"This would allow for a managed and co-ordinated reintroduction of golf across Wales from next Monday 18 May at the earliest."

Golfers will only be permitted to play locally, with travelling distances by vehicle to undertake exercise still advised against in Wales.

Guidance from the Welsh Government says: "The regulations state that exercise should be done locally, which means people cannot drive to exercise outside their local area."