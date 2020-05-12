MORE than seventy people have died with the coronavirus in care homes across Gwent, data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals.

The number of death certificates where Covid-19 is mentioned in Gwent now stands at 400.

However, the true number is likely to be higher, as the latest ONS figures show deaths that occurred by May 1 but were registered up to May 9.

The figures show that 77 people have died in care homes with the coronavirus in Gwent.

In the week leading up to May 1 - the latest date ONS shows figures for - 13 people died with the coronavirus in care homes.

This is a slight decrease on the week preceeding, where 19 people passed away with the disease.

Newport has seen the highest number of people die in care homes, with 25.

This is followed by Blaenau Gwent with 22.

Sixteen people have died in care homes in Caerphilly, nine in Monmouthshire and five in Torfaen.

The data also shows that 302 people have died within a hospital setting - 50 more than reported by Public Health Wales.

This discrepancy is due to the fact PHW only reports deaths with “laboratory confirmed Covid-19”.

They add: "The ONS reports on both suspected and confirmed deaths in England and Wales using data available on completion of the death registration process.”

The ONS figures are based on the deceased’s place of residence.