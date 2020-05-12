PUBLIC toilets and an area of land in Newport which has attracted anti-social behaviour could be transformed into a cafe and community space under a charity’s plans.

Maindee Unlimited has secured funding to regenerate the area known as ‘Maindee Triangle’, situated between Chepstow Road and Livingston Place.

Newport City Council is now proposing to grant the charity a 99-year lease of the land to allow a community asset transfer of the site.

An artist's impression of the transformed toilet block. Pictures: Karsten Huneck/Maindee Unlimited

The group, which has successfully taken on the running of Maindee Library, plans to refurbish the closed public toilets to bring them back into use and open a cafe in part of the building.

A climbing wall is also planned on the site, along with a public sculpture, play equipment and improvements to the existing community garden.

The proposals have been developed following consultations with the community to understand which services residents would like retained.

Cllr Majid Rahman, who represents Victoria ward, said the area has recently attracted anti-social behaviour and drug users “who litter the area with dangerous drug paraphernalia.”

He said it is becoming an area that residents are “unable to use due to these ongoing issues.”

“Maindee Unlimited has a successful track record of regeneration and sustainability in the area as they have brought back use of Maindee Library and made it into a sustainable project,” Cllr Rahman said.

“They have also recently been involved in regenerating the limited number of green spaces in the area for better use by the community.

“They are the only charity dedicated to such projects in the local area and have the expertise and funding to carry out this project.”

A planning application submitted in July said the project will give “a new life and purpose to the disused toilet building.”

“The idea is to use the toilet building to revitalise the area transforming it into a cafe and refurbishing the public services,” a design and access statement said.

“Our aim is to reuse the building, maintaining the existing appearance, making it part of the Triangle refurbishment and creating a pleasant community space.”

Newport council leader, Cllr Jane Mudd, will decide on granting the charity a lease of the land next week following a consultation with councillors.