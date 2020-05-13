CHEPSTOW School raised more than £1,600 to pay for much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for St David’s Hospice and the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board with an amazing talent show.

The school raised the money through its virtual competition ‘Chepstow’s Got Talent’, where creative and musical residents across the town record themselves performing and send in their videos.

The winner of the competition will get the chance to perform at the school’s - also virtual - ‘Endless Summer Festival’ on May 22.

MORE NEWS:

So far, the school has raised enough to make 1,000 items of PPE, with 500 items having already been made.

Assistant headteacher Emma Mellen explained how the idea came about, and why the students decided to support St David’s Hospice and the health board.

 “After reading a news link from St David’s and watching a documentary about how hospices are struggling, we felt we had to act,” said Ms Mellen.

“The school has worked closely with St David’s Hospice in the past and we knew their desperate need for help. We’re really proud of the students and everyone who has contributed.

“With all of the events that will be cancelled over the summer, we decided we would hold our own. The festival will feature many of our students and those in the community, and will be available to watch online. We’ll reveal more details on our website soon.”

While the competition has now come to an end, voting is still open until May 15 at https://www.chepstowschool.net/en/covid-19/chepstows-got-talent

You can also donate to the school’s Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/voices-for-visors

Watch all the entries below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 