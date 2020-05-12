GWENT artist Nathan Wyburn's latest work is a mosaic of Welsh NHS staff to mark International Nurses Day (May 12).

Together, the tiles make up a larger portrait of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.

Today marks the 200th anniversary of her birth – a day which has come to be observed around the world each year as a celebration of the important contribution nurses make to society.

This year's event carries extra significance, with medical staff engaged in a worldwide struggle to save the lives of patients who are seriously ill with Covid-19.

Mr Wyburn's portrait, then, not only honours the founder of modern nursing, but all those who are currently working on the coronavirus front lines.

To create the Florence Nightingale portrait, he used 100 pictures of nurses who work for Cardiff and Vale University Health Board.

Nathan Wyburn's portrait of Florence Nightingale, using miniature pictures of Welsh health workers, to mark International Nurses Day. Picture: Nathan Wyburn

"I’m proud to be patron for the Cardiff and Vale health charity, so when they asked me to produce this I jumped at it," he said. "I’ve been doing a lot of work with them over the past few months."

Mr Wyburn's latest work follows on from his other portrait – completed in March – a mosaic which portrayed a PPE-wearing health worker above the message 'thank you'.

That portrait has been printed on giant banners and displayed at hospitals around Wales, including at the Dragon's Heart field hospital inside Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the artist said.

Mr Wyburn, who now lives in the capital, said he was doing as much as possible to boost the morale of healthcare and other key workers during this time of crisis.

His work has also landed him several recent TV appearances, including ITV's This Morning and US talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Well-known for his portraits using foodstuffs, Mr Wyburn's previous works include a portrait of rapper Eminem using spaghetti, and prime minister Boris Johnson using Marmite.