FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown - and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it isn't included don't be disappointed - we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

Want to say hello great nanny Shirley. I miss you lots & sending big hugs. Stay safe love Neo

To our nanny maco&nanny Suzanne. We miss you both sooo much Hope our Lizzie is safe. Love you always, your little beauty's Lornie & Frazer xxx

To our grandma, grandpy, grandad Melly and Caroline & grandad David, also to our aunties uncles, cousins and godparents we miss you so much and cant wait to see you again and give you big hugs. As much as I'm upset and worried please stay safe and we can then finally all be together to have Poppy's christening.

We love you all lots from Layla and Poppy-Elouise xxxx

Nanny, Granddad and Nanna,

We miss you all so so much. We can’t wait for this lockdown to be over so we can come and give you the biggest cuddles. We love you lots!

Stay safe! Love Thomas, Ffion, Bethany and Samuel (and Tilly the dog) xxxx

We miss you millions Nanny and Granchy!

Can’t wait to be able to give you massive cuddles when it’s safe to. Love you to the moon and back, Maisie Moo and Darcie Doo.

Missing you Nanny and Gaga! Lots of love from Noo and your boys!

Amy, Jett and bump Nellie said: We would like to say how much we miss our granchy Phil who is currently in hospital recovering from covid19, we have not seen him in over two months... We hope we get to see him very soon... We love you granch xxxxx

Hi grandma, we miss you so much and love you loads. Can’t wait to see you after lockdown to give you a big hug. love Millie, Evie and Oscar xxx

Sending big hugs and kisses to our Nannies and Bampi's that we cannot yet see, we are both missing you all lots and lots, we hope this cheers you up a little bit. Missing you loads and we hope to see you all soon to give you the biggest squishes ever, lots of love your little princesses Aaliyah and Navayah xxxx

To Nanny & the girls. We miss you so much and can’t wait to give you a big cuddle. Love you millions, Alfie & Frankie Rose Xxx

To our nannies & grandads, for us to be together we must stay apart. We love you all from the bottoms of our hearts. Miss you! Isla & Lily Horrobin.

We miss all of our grandparents so much and can't wait to see you all again. Stay safe. All of our love, Finley, Braeden and Freya xxx

“We miss you so much Nana Deb and Bampy Dale and can’t wait to come and play at your house when all this is over. We love you all the world and send you lots of cuddles and kisses, Cody and Ollie xx”

“I miss you so much Nana, Boo and Bampy. I can’t wait for our adventure days to resume when all this is over and have sleepovers when the germs have gone away. I love you so much, give Skye and Willow cwtches from me too. Big cwtches, Ollie xx”

This is Joy and David Edwards. They are devoted grandparents to Jacob and Lily Evans, Nyree and Mireya Lowther and Evan Franklin. They are all used to seeing each other every day before and after school. My parents often have them for sleepovers and cook for all 13 of us most Sundays. It has been very difficult for all the children and my parents. Bingo on video calls is keeping them going.

All five grandchildren would like them to know how much they love and miss them and my sisters and I would like them to know that when all this is over they are welcome to as many sleepovers as they feel they need!

We miss you nanna and grandad - Sandra and Kevin Kitchen, can’t wait to see you for kisses and cuddles soon. Love from George and Edward Kitchen

To all my lovely grandparents, I am really missing you all! I can’t wait to see you and give you all a great big cwtch! Lots of love from Coben xxx

Jaylen-John & Javayah Are Missing Their Nan & Grancha Rice & Nan & Grancha Wheeler XxX

Sebastian Trigg (16 months) is missing all of his grandparents! Xxx

Cannot wait to see my Nanny, Granch & Great Grandparents to celebrate my 1st birthday once this is over! Lots of love & cwtches, Hadley Paul Thomas

Kailen aged eight and Kenzo aged eight and a half months are both missing their grandparents, Kailen is the apple of his grandads’ eye and they adore each other. They have two sets of grandparents they can’t wait to see.

My name is Sophia and I am 6 years old and this is my little brother Rohan who is 2 years old. We normally spend every Saturday with our Great nanny Rose and Great Grandad Pete, we love them so so much and miss them so much too, more than our dolly mixtures and sweeties! When mummy and daddy are both at work we are always with our nanny and Bampi Fegi dog and then our Nanny and Bampi Hazel dog. We miss our Nanny's and Bampi's so much and wish could give them a big run and jump hug. If you can, Please can you tell our nanny Hazel dog, bampi Hazel dog, nanny Fergie dog, bampi Fergi dog, Great nanny Rose and Great grandad Pete that we "Miss them" please? Thank you so much newsman/lady. Lots of love Sophia and my baby brother Rohan

