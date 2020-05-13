THE wearing of face coverings or masks by the public in Wales is a matter of personal choice, and will not be made compulsory during the ongoing coronavirus restrictions.

The advantages and disadvantages of people wearing such coverings whilst going about their restricted business has been the subject of much debate since the disease hit.

But Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton has now stated that he will not be recommending their compulsory use by the public - and he has issued the following statement to explain his reasoning on this "complicated issue", and to lay out the pros and cons of wearing masks:

"There has been a lot of discussion about the role of face coverings and personal protective equipment (PPE) for the public in preventing the spread of Covid-19.

"Evidence has been presented at the UK’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE); I’ve discussed it with the other UK Chief Medical Officers and we’ve looked carefully at the World Health Organisation advice and what’s happening in other countries.

"I am not recommending the compulsory wearing of face coverings by everyone whenever they leave home - this should be a matter of personal choice.

"This is a complicated issue and I want to explain the advantages and disadvantages to help you decide.

"There are differences between the clinical-grade PPE worn by health and social care staff and other forms of protection available for the general public.

"The PPE worn in a clinical or care setting, to protect an individual and their caregiver, must be made to certain standards, which are set by the Medical and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and must be worn according to strict guidelines.

"Coronavirus has put pressure on supplies of PPE worldwide and we need to ensure we have enough PPE to protect health and social care workers and people who are ill.