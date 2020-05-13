PEOPLE are being urged to avoid taking public transport “if at all possible” by the police to protect the NHS and help save lives.

Buses and trains are still running but at a reduced service during the coronavirus crisis throughout Gwent.

Covid-19 restrictions were eased in England on Sunday but stringent restrictions still remain in place in Wales.

In a public address to the nation on the weekend, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people could now travel to take their daily exercise.

But the easing of the rules only apply to citizens over the border.

Superintendent Andrew Morgan, of the British Transport Police in Wales, told people to heed the advice from Cardiff Bay and not Westminster.

He said: “Following the difference in regulations between England and Wales, we mirror the message from the First Minister and our four partner forces across Wales - people cannot travel a significant distance, or between the two countries, for leisure activities or exercise.

“This applies to all forms of transport, including rail.

“The message is clear everyone should avoid public transport if at all possible. Our officers are out and about across Wales, focusing their time at stations where they are most needed.

“At some of the busier stations you may see more officers than usual. They’re there to help keep passengers and rail staff safe - helping get people to where they need to be safely.

“If you don’t need to travel by rail, then don’t - and if you do need to, give yourself plenty of time.

“Our policing approach remains the same. Our officers will be engaging with passengers and staff and will only use enforcement if absolutely necessary.

“No-one should under estimate the immense logistical challenge facing the rail industry and its staff as it works to keep people who need to use the network moving.

“They’re taking extra steps to ensure people stay safe including aiding social distancing and keeping overcrowding to a minimum. These steps mean everyone is going to have to get used to a new way of travelling.

“We will of course also continue with our business-as-usual policing during this unprecedented time - countering terrorism; reducing delays and disruption; preventing and detecting crime and identifying and helping vulnerable people in crisis.

“And we will continue to conduct operations - such as County Lines - to tackle organised crime, catch offenders and bring people to justice.

“All of us - passengers, rail staff and our officers - want to be safe when we’re working and using the rail network and we need to support each other so we can all do the right thing.

"The responsibility to keep everyone safe is one everyone shares, and so the message to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives remains in place in Wales.”