A 44-year-old man from Goytre has been reported missing.

Richard Higgs, was last seen at 5pm yesterday, Tuesday May 12.

He is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, and of stocky build. He has a mohawk-style haircut and multiple lip piercings.

When last seen, he was wearing green jogging bottoms, a black and red jumper, and navy trainers.

He is known to visit the Pontypool/Cwmbran and Abergavenny areas.

Anyone with any information on Mr Higgs' whereabouts is asked to telephone Gwent Police on 101, or direct message the force's Facebook or Twitter pages, quoting reference number 2000164175.