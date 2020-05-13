POLICE have re-appealed for information after a patrol car was rammed as they chased a gang of masked men who targeted a vehicle dealership.

Using a stolen Jaguar X-Type car and two transit vans, the thieves made off with a tipper van, a trailer and a digger in Abergavenny.

But their convoy was followed by officers who used a road stinger to puncture the tyres of the vans in Brynmawr.

The Jaguar driver stopped and reversed into a marked police car causing “significant damage” although no officers were hurt.

The police helicopter joined the dramatic pursuit and two men were arrested with the help of the force’s dog section following a chase on foot.

Detectives are continuing to search for two other men and are urging the public to come forward with any information.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “In the early hours of Tuesday May 5, we received a report of suspicious activity where four masked men were seen entering a vehicle dealership in Abergavenny.

“Using two transits vans that we believe were stolen and a Jaguar X-Type car that we have confirmed was stolen from the South Wales area on April 28, the offenders then went on to remove a tipper van, a trailer and a digger and left the property at approximately 12.50am.

“Local units responded to the scene and shortly after a Gwent Police vehicle caught up with convoy.

“The driver of the Jaguar X-Type car stopped the vehicle and reversed into the marked police car, causing significant damage. No officers were injured.

“Following a short pursuit by officers from our Area Support Unit, in Brynmawr, the two transit vans were stung by the road stinger.

“Two transit vehicles were stopped and three offenders made off on foot. With the assistance of our dog section and police helicopter, two were located following a foot chase.

A 27-year-old man and a 31-year-old man from the Merthyr Tydfil area were arrested on suspicion of theft and have since been released under investigation.

“We are now appealing for information to locate the driver of the Jaguar X-Type car and one of the drivers of the transit van.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone who may have CCTV footage, dashcam footage or any information to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference: 2000153301.

You can also contact the force via social media on Facebook and Twitter and you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

All the stolen property from the dealership was recovered and will be returned.