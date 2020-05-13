WALES has the highest proportion of businesses applying for the UK Government’s furlough scheme, economy minister Ken Skates has revealed.

Speaking at today’s Welsh Government daily coronavirus press briefing, Mr Skates said that 74 per cent of companies across Wales had already applied for the scheme, compared to 67 per cent in England, 72 per cent in Scotland and 65 per cent in Northern Ireland.

The scheme, he said, shows the essential nature of Wales’ partnership with the rest of the UK.

He also revealed that the scheme has saved more than 14,000 jobs in Wales already.

Yesterday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK scheme to pay wages of workers on leave because of coronavirus would be extended to October, but added companies would be asked to share costs from August.

Mr Skates said: “Our message to the UK Government is clear, it is essential the Job Retention Scheme is not withdrawn too quickly before businesses have been able to re-start operations.

"Of course, there is much work to do with the UK Government if we are to work through the next phase of the scheme. That conversation will involve all four nations so we can all plan and move forward together."

READ MORE:

Mr Skates also announced that the UK Government’s approach to public transport does not match that in Wales.

Boris Johnson said on Sunday evening that people should avoid public transport, but Mr Skates said that with one in five people in Wales not being able to drive to work, it is essential Wales does not follow that guidance.

Later today, the economy minister revealed that he will be meeting with Transport for Wales and other bodies to thrash out plans in order to help people use public transport in a safe way.

Discussions will include the possibility to pre-book services, stagger public sector shift patterns and prioritise Wales’ most vulnerable commuters.