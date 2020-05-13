THE coronavirus death toll in Wales has increased by 22 to 1,154 people.

According to the latest figures from Public Health Wales (PHW), another 133 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

That brings the total number of cases in Wales to 11,706.

In Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) recorded two new cases, bringing the total for the region to 2,342.

Both cases were recorded in Torfaen, where the total number of cases now stands at 314.

Two more Covid-19 patients have died in Gwent, bringing the total Covid-19 death toll in the region to 254.

PHW's Dr Giri Shankar said:“We have been working hard to increase our testing capacity, and in the last week we have more than doubled our capacity to 5,330 tests a day in Wales. We know there is more to do as demand increases, and we will continue to ramp up this capacity.

“The Welsh Government announced on Friday that lockdown arrangements will continue in Wales for a further three weeks, with minor adjustments so people can exercise more often, and to allow garden centres to open if they can comply with social distancing.

“Please note that changes announced by the UK Prime Minister on Sunday were for England only, and that in Wales stay-at-home guidance remains that, wherever you can, you should stay at home.

“Although we appear to have passed the peak of new cases in Wales, novel coronavirus (Covid-19) is still circulating in every part of the country. The single most important action we can all take in fighting the virus is to stay at home, and we thank each and every person across Wales for doing their bit to help slow the spread of the virus.

“We are currently working with Welsh Government to determine the best approach for when the lockdown is eventually eased."