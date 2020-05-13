THE Riverfront Theatre and Arts Centre in Newport will be lit up in blue this Thursday evening as a show of support to the health staff and key workers on the coronavirus front lines.
The theatre, on the western bank of the River Usk in Newport city centre, will be turned blue at 8pm tomorrow to coincide with the weekly 'Clap for Carers' tributes across the nation.
Coronavirus has forced the closure of The Riverfront since March 16, with the site's runners Newport Live instead sharing activities and screenings on its website to keep spirits up during the ongoing lockdown.
Steve Ward, Newport Live's chief executive, said: “While we find ourselves in this unprecedented situation and are unable to welcome audiences into The Riverfront, by lighting up our theatre in the centre of the city we can express our overwhelming thanks to the amazing key workers who are risking their health during this pandemic to help others.”
The Riverfront joins landmarks across the UK, including Newport's Civic Centre, which have been illuminated with blue lights to show solidarity with the health and care workers who are treating Covid-19 patients.