THE trial of three suspects accused of the murder of a 22-year-old man, which was due to start next week, has been postponed.

Conlan Dunnion, 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, Perrie Dunwell, 32, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, 41, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were charged following the death of Shafiul Islam.