THE trial of three suspects accused of the murder of a 22-year-old man, which was due to start next week, has been postponed.
Conlan Dunnion, 22, of Maesglas Avenue, Maesglas, Newport, Perrie Dunwell, 32, of Cold Mill Road, Newport, and Euan Peters, 41, from Dros-y-Morfa, Rumney, Cardiff, were charged following the death of Shafiul Islam.
Their trial was due to start on Monday May 18 but will have to be delayed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The trial was postponed following a hearing in front of Judge Paul Thomas QC at Cardiff Crown Court.
Mr Islam, from the Shaftesbury area of Newport, died last November.
Dunwell and Peters have also been charged with conspiracy to rob.
Mr Islam was found injured at a house in Tewkesbury Walk on November 14.
The defendants did not have attend court for today’s proceedings and have been remanded in custody.
Their next hearing was listed for June 8.
