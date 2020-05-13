RECYCLING centres in Newport, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly will reopen on Tuesday May 26.

Newport’s Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Docks Way, Monmouthshire’s sites in Llanfoist and Five Lanes, Caldicot, and all six of Caerphilly’s tips will all reopen that day, with restrictions in place.

But visits to the sites in Newport and Monmouthshire must be booked and residents are told to only go if it is essential - meaning “if it is a risk to safety or health to keep the waste at home”.

Residents will be expected to use kerbside collections as their primary way of disposing of waste and recycling.

Plans are in place to ensure residents’ visits to the centres are managed in a safe and structured way, to comply with advice on social distancing.

In Newport, opening times will be temporarily extended, but the number of vehicles able to access the site each day will be limited to support social distancing and ensure the safety of residents and staff.

Full details of operation and site rules will be released next week. The booking system will go live on Thursday, May 21.

Monmouthshire council has warned that anyone turning up without a booking will be turned away at the gate.

The county’s other two recycling centres, in Mitchel Troy and Usk, will remain closed.

The council says it cannot safely open these sites and maintain rules of social distancing, while staff are also needed to support the opening of the larger facilities.

Monmouthshire councillor Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure, said the council has had to “consider the safety of everyone concerned” for the sites to re-open.

“Only go if it is essential,” she said.

“Do observe social distancing when you visit, and take your own gloves or hand sanitiser with you.

“It’s important to reduce your time at the recycling centre, and this is why we are asking for everyone to pre-sort their recycling before they leave home.”

Residents in Monmouthshire should take their permits with them to the centres.

The county council will release details on how to book next week.

Caerphilly’s sites will operate under normal summer opening hours from 9am to 5.30pm.

The Trehir site will be closed every Thursday, Penmaen will be closed every Tuesday and Friday, Full Moon (Cross Keys) closed every Sunday, Rhymmey closed every Tuesday and Friday, Penallta closed every Wednesday and Sunday and Aberbargoed closed every Thursday and Monday.

Access will be for cars only, ideally only the driver of the vehicle should be in the car when visiting the HWRC, proof of residency will be required and traffic management will be in place.

Cllr Philippa Marsden, leader of the council, said the authority is “keen to stress that new restrictions and limitations will be put in place to ensure the safety of staff and the public at all times”.

Blaenau Gwent council said it is unable to confirm an opening date yet, but it is “working towards a safe re-opening”.

Torfaen council has been contacted.