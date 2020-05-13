A DRIVER was caught driving more than twice the speed limit when he was clocked at 102mph whilst at the wheel of an Audi 3 car.

Shehzard Ali, 25, of Arnold Close, Newport, was fined £220 after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was travelling on Eastern Avenue in Cardiff on February 10.

Ali was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

At Cardiff Magistrates’ Court, his driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.