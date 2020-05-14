THE following cases involving drivers from Gwent were recently heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.
KAREN JANE HOURAHINE, 45, of Humber Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £220 after she admitted speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone in Bridgend.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ELAINE HUMPHRIES, 51, of Mountain View, Markham, was fined £220 after she admitted speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
GLENN PERRY, 42, of Medart Place, Cross Keys, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.
ELLA FRANCES BLOCKWELL, 25, of Buccaneer Grove, Newport, was fined £91 after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
MICHAEL JOHN NICHOLLS, 39, of Sycamore Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was fined £68 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.
He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
ELIZABETH RUTH JONES, 51, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, was fined £100 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
LAUREN WILLIAMS, 25, of Dixon's Place, Risca, was fined £100 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.
SUSAN VAUGHAN COOK, 62, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was fined £84 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.
She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.