THE following cases involving drivers from Gwent were recently heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

KAREN JANE HOURAHINE, 45, of Humber Close, Bettws, Newport, was fined £220 after she admitted speeding at 39mph in a 30mph zone in Bridgend.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ELAINE HUMPHRIES, 51, of Mountain View, Markham, was fined £220 after she admitted speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

GLENN PERRY, 42, of Medart Place, Cross Keys, was fined £440 after he admitted speeding at 43mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £44 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

ELLA FRANCES BLOCKWELL, 25, of Buccaneer Grove, Newport, was fined £91 after she admitted speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

MICHAEL JOHN NICHOLLS, 39, of Sycamore Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was fined £68 after he pleaded guilty to speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. His licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

ELIZABETH RUTH JONES, 51, of Abertillery Road, Blaina, was fined £100 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

LAUREN WILLIAMS, 25, of Dixon's Place, Risca, was fined £100 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.

SUSAN VAUGHAN COOK, 62, of Llanyravon Way, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was fined £84 after she pleaded guilty to speeding at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Cardiff.

She was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with three penalty points.