A MAN was remanded in custody after he appeared in court on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

William Guy Alcock, 24, of Dean Street, Newport, faces four alleged offences.

He is accused of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply, possessing cannabis and possessing a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of CS gas, an offence under the Firearms Act.

The allegations are said to have happened on May 5 in Newport.

MORE NEWS

Alcock appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

He is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on June 8.