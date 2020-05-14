Coronavirus live updates as two new cases in Gwent
- In Gwent, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) recorded two new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total for the region to 2,342.
- Both cases were recorded in Torfaen, where the total number of cases now stands at 314.
- Two more Covid-19 patients have died in Gwent, bringing the total Covid-19 death toll in the region to 254.
- Wales has the highest proportion of businesses applying for the UK Government’s furlough scheme, said economy minister Ken Skates,
