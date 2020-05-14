Coronavirus live updates as UK death toll rises by 428; two more die in Gwent

Coronavirus updates as UK death toll rises by 428 to 33,614
- • Two more people have died with the coronavirus in Gwent, taking the region's death toll to 256.
- • There are eleven new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
- • The UK's death toll has risen by 428 to 33,614 people.
- • Wales has the highest proportion of businesses applying for the UK government’s furlough scheme, said economy minister Ken Skates.
