Coronavirus live updates as UK death toll rises by 428; two more die in Gwent

Coronavirus updates as UK death toll rises by 428 to 33,614

By Thomas Moody and Nicholas Thomas

Last updated:

    • Two more people have died with the coronavirus in Gwent, taking the region's death toll to 256.
  • • There are eleven new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
  • • The UK's death toll has risen by 428 to 33,614 people.
  • • Wales has the highest proportion of businesses applying for the UK government’s furlough scheme, said economy minister Ken Skates.