WHEN Leah Perry came into the world 10 days ago, she arrived in such a hurry that her parents had to abandon a hoped for hospital water birth and improvise - at dawn in a garden centre car park.

James Perry, 38, and Emily Rumney, 28, a clinical trials co-ordinator at Velindre Cancer Centre, were heading from their home in Sebastopol, Pontypool, to Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny in the early hours of Monday May 4, when it became clear their first baby was not going to wait to get there.

So Mr Perry pulled into the car park of the Secret Garden, off the A4042 near Mamhilad, called 999, and acted as midwife.

James Perry and Emily Rumney with baby Leah Perry and dog Darcey, at the the Secret Garden

"It was about 1.30am when Emily started having contractions," said Mr Perry, a production rolling line manager with Chepstow firm AluK.

"I rang Nevill Hall and they said she should have two paracetamol, a hot bath, and go back to bed.

"At 2.30am she had the two paracetamol and tried to go back to sleep. But by 4.30am it was clear we had to head for the hospital, so we got everything together and set off.

"We got as far as New Inn and Emily said the baby was coming so I pulled over to check.

"There was nothing there, so we carried on. We got as far as the Mamhilad roundabout and she said the baby was definitely coming, as she could feel the head.

"I pulled into the Secret Garden car park. It was 5am by now, and I could see that I would have to deliver her."

Mr Perry was trying to give information on their whereabouts to the 999 operator when Leah was born

"I put her on Emily's chest and was then told I had take a lace out of one of my trainers and tie that around the umbilical cord," he said.

"I got a towel to clean the baby, and blankets to cover her and Emily up to keep them warm, put the heater on, and waited for the ambulance."

Twenty-five minutes later, two ambulances turned up and the couple and their new arrival - who weighed in at 6lbs 13oz - were taken to Nevill Hall. After check ups, the newly expanded family were back home by mid-afternoon.

The couple were back at the Secret Garden yesterday at the invitation of the owner, to choose a gift to mark the special occasion.

"It was a lovely gesture, and it will be a special place for us now," said Mr Perry.

"Emily couldn't go into hospital until it was an active labour, but we didn't expect things to go so quickly.

"It was a totally unexpected adventure, but Emily and the baby are fine - and I'll be keeping the lace out of that trainer."