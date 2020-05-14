FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown has meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.

So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown – and the response we received was incredible.

Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received. If you sent a message in and it hasn't been included, don't be disappointed – we received so many we can't feature them all at once, but we will feature every message and picture we received in the coming weeks and days.

Hi all, just wanted to let you all know that I’m doing great and I’m having lots of fun with mummy and daddy! I’m missing you all so much, and I can’t wait until all of this is over so I can give you all my best cuddles! Lots of love from your special boy Bobby xxx

To My Grandparents: Nanny & Granchy McGoldrick, Bampy Jason, Bampy Barrie & Nanny Pam Screen, we are missing you all very much and can’t wait until we can see you and have fun together again. Stay Safe! We love you millions, Orlaith, Saoirse & Meadhbh

To my Nana and Grancha/Nanny and Granchie, I am missing you lots and hope I can give you a cuddle soon. Stay safe. Lots of love Isabella xx

Aurora aged three misses her Nannie Kerry so much and cannot wait to be able to have the biggest cuddles ever. Love you so much Nannie x

We miss you so much Nanny and Grampy. Can’t wait to see you and looking forward to a roast chicken dinner! Love you lots like jelly tots, Ffion & Alfie Slatter x x x

We miss you Nannie and Oaf. Can't wait to mess your house up soon. Love Logan, Alanah and Paisley.

We miss you Great Granny please stay safe, love your two boys Zac and Evan xxxx

Missing you loads Nanny and Ganky, can not wait for lots of cwtches and kisses when this is all over, love you so much, Rhylo xxx

‘I am missing you lots and lots Nanny Angela, Nanny Nic, Grandad Sam and Grandad Dean. I’m also missing my great grandparents. I can’t wait until we can all have lots of cuddles again but until then I’ll just keep practising my new trick.. rolling over onto my belly. Lots of love, Myla Rowe x‘

To Nanna, Ganka, Uncle GG, Nanny, Granchie & Nanny Marian, Miss you all so much and I can’t wait to give you all a big squeeze soon. Love you to the moon, George xx

Baby Mila-Bobby missing grandad Christian and Nanny Leanne can’t wait for some cuddles.

