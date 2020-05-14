FOUR people have been arrested following an alleged assault in the Bassaleg area of Newport which saw a police helicopter launched.

At around 4pm on Monday afternoon, May 11, police were called to a report of an alleged assault "involving a number of people" on Church Crescent.

Yesterday, police said that four people have now been arrested on "suspicion of possession of a section one firearm with intent to endanger life, or conspiracy to do so".

A 50-year-old woman and three men, aged 49, 37 and 25, who are all from the Newport area were arrested.

They are currently in police custody and being questioned, a spokeswoman for Gwent Police said.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting 2000162413 or by contacting them on their social media pages.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

READ MORE:

The spokeswoman said: "The helicopter was in the area assisting officers who were carrying out enquiries after a report of an assault, involving a number of people on Church Crescent in the Bassaleg area of Newport, at about 4pm yesterday afternoon.

"A 22 year old man, from the Newport area, received minor injuries and is currently in hospital.

"A 50-year-old woman and three men aged 49, 37 and 25, all from the Newport area, have all been arrested on suspicion of possession of a section one firearm with intent to endanger life, or conspiracy to do so. "They are all currently in police custody being questioned."