A TEENAGER has appeared in court after being charged with possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply.
Daniel Zaman Imtiaz, 19, of Somerton Park, Newport, also faces possessing cannabis and possessing prefibin, a substitution treatment drug for opioid drug dependence, charges.
He was granted bail at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on condition that he not leave home unless accompanied by his mother or father.
MORE NEWS
Imtiaz is also the subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 7pm and 6am.
He is due to appear before Newport Crown Court on May 22.
Comments are closed on this article.