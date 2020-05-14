OFFICERS have been granted more time to question a man and a woman who were arrested on suspicion of murder after police discovered human remains close to the Monmouthshire-Gloucestershire border.

A woman from Birmingham and a man from Wolverhampton were arrested after the remains were discovered shortly after 11.30pm in the Forest of Dean on Tuesday, May 12.

Officers have been granted a 36-hour magistrates' extension to continue questioning the pair.

Forensic tests are ongoing as police try to establish the identity of the victim, and the A4136 between Monmouth and Coleford remains closed as police investigations continue.

A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police said: "Overnight a 12-hour custody extension had been granted for both the woman aged in her 20s and from Birmingham and the man aged in his 30s and from Wolverhampton.

"The further 36-hour extension was granted at around midday today and means they can remain in custody for further questioning.

"Forensic testing is ongoing to establish the identity of the victim after human remains were found by police shortly after 11.30pm on Tuesday 12 May.

"A post-mortem examination is also taking place.

"Due to the ongoing investigation road closures and scene guards are likely to remain in place for at least the rest of today.

"We would like to thank local residents and those impacted by the cordons for their patience during this time.