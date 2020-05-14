TWO more people have died with the coronavirus in Gwent, taking the region's death toll to 256.
There are eleven new cases of Covid-19 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Yesterday, Public Health Wales reported just two cases for the whole area, with only Torfaen seeing new cases.
But 37 "testing episodes" were performed in that time period, compared to 140 tests for today's new cases.
There are four new cases in Monmouthshire, three in Newport, two in Caerphilly and one new case in both Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales, there are 128 new cases of the disease and ten more people have passed away with the coronavirus - the country's death toll now stands at 1,164.
Number of tests performed in area for today's stats
Newport - 44
Torfaen - 24
Monmouthshire - 20
Caerphilly - 34
Blaenau Gwent - 18