DETECTIVES are advising residents to be vigilant and ensure their homes are secure after five were targeted in Gwent.

These break-ins took place over the last month; late at night or in the early hours of the morning.

Items targeted are generally bikes and tools.

They took place in the Abertridwr and Senghenydd areas of Caerphilly.

PC Stuart Lewis said: "Although it might sound like stating the obvious, never leave your garage or shed door unlocked overnight or when you’re not around.

"Take a look at your shed/garage and consider how you would break in.

“It’s worth having a good padlock on the door with no exposed screws. Pay attention to hinges, as these are sometimes easily removable.

"If you have windows then these could be vulnerable unless they’re secured with wire mesh or grills and keep them locked at all times.

"Consider a battery-operated shed alarm. They look low key but they respond to movement or door contact with an extremely loud siren.

"Don’t give thieves the opportunity or the tools to commit a crime. Lock everything away securely. Tools can be locked inside a locker or box or secured with a chain.

"Secure bikes to the ground or a lockable stand within a locked shed or garage.

"It’s always worth draping an old sheet or blanket over the top of mowers or bikes to keep them out of sight and always mark the property you keep in your garage or shed with your postcode – this will help identification if they are stolen and then recovered.

"Also, keep a list of property with photographs."

"If you have any information relating to suspicious activity / break ins, please report it to 101 or DM us."