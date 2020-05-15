FOR young people across Gwent, the coronavirus lockdown has meant not being able to see their beloved grandparents.
So, on our Facebook page, we asked you to send in messages and pictures from young people to their grandparents saying how much they are missing them during the lockdown – and the response we received was incredible.
Here are just a few of the pictures and messages we received.
To Nanny and Bamp, Nanna and Pop Pop and Nanna Marlene and Grancha. I miss you and love you loads. Love Oliver xx
Hi nan and bamp miss you soooo much, love you millions, love Kian Thomas xxxx
Seren & Logan miss Nanny Lisa & Bamp! They can’t wait for a sleepover soon! Love you both xxx
To Nanna, Grancha and Uncle Joe, I am missing you lots. Cannot wait to see you all for lots of cuddles when we can. Love you loads Grace
Hi Nanny, Bampy. Nana, Granchie and all my lovely family.
Missing you so much and can't wait to see you all for cwtches and fun times. I've learnt lots of things whilst we've been in lockdown and I can't wait to show you! I hope when you open the paper today that you will have a nice surprise and a big smile. We can do this so keep smiling because I love you all lots. Love Ralphy xxx
Izzy Wizzy and Dan the Man are missing their Nanny & Grampy like crazy! They can’t wait for cuddles after lockdown!
To Worlds Best Great Grandad, stay safe during these difficult times. We can’t wait to see you! We love you lots, Alisha, Ashleigh and Eve Grace x
Hello, Nanny Tanya, Bampy Mike and my big sister Amera missing you all so much I can’t wait for lockdown to be over so I can see you all. I’m now doing so much and learning lots of new things love you lots Peyton May
‘Millie, Harry & George are missing their Nannies & Bampy’s x’
Big hello to our nannie Ann and granchie Des. We are missing you very much. Can't wait for us to have a coffee and rich tea biscuits together. Love you loads big hugs and kisses Your boys Bailey and Riley xxx
Eve
To Nanny Rae, life is so hard not being able to see you, but we know it's for the best. Times taken for granted, we had no idea how truly we were blessed. We can't wait to wrap our arms around you and hold you tight, whether we are near or far reminding you you're not alone in this fight. You are the strongest women we know, and we are proud to call you nan, remember we love you and we can do this, we know we can. Love you lots Alisha, Ashleigh and Eve x
