A DRUG dealer is facing a prison sentence for trafficking cocaine in the Gwent Valleys.

William Davies, 23, of The Walk, Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, has pleaded guilty to possessing the class A drug with intent to supply.

The offence was committed in Rhymney on March 31.

Davies, who was represented by Susan Ferrier, appeared in Cardiff Crown Court via video link from the city’s prison.

MORE NEWS

Judge Michael Fitton QC set the defendant’s sentence date for June 8.

He told him: “This is a serious charge.”

Davies was remanded in custody.