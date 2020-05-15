A NEW fundraiser for care workers has been launched which encourages people to beat their 5km personal best.

The Faster 5K Friday initiative was kick-started by those behind the Run For Heroes campaign, which has raised more than £5.4 million for NHS Charities Together.

The new challenge encourages people to run 5km, – 3.1 miles – donate £5 and then try to beat their time every Friday over five consecutive weeks.

Olivia Strong, founder of Run For Heroes, said: “Today we wanted to take our 5K challenge one step further to support another worthy cause.

“We hope the Faster 5K Friday Strava challenge will motivate people to keep fit and try to improve their pace week by week, while doing their bit for our much-loved care workers who desperately need our help right now.

“If you haven’t joined in yet – now is the time to take part in our challenge.”

More than 26,000 runners have already signed up.

Participants can keep track of their progress and share their routes on the Strava app, and will earn a Run For Heroes badge each week they complete the challenge.

Those taking part are encouraged to donate £5 to the Care Workers Charity via the Virgin Money Giving page at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=RunForHeroesCareWorkersCharity&pageUrl=1.

The organisation supports carers at the front line of the coronavirus crisis, who are struggling to keep up with the huge demands faced by the sector.

It provides financial grants for staff who are forced to self-isolate due to Covid-19.

Run For Heroes was founded by 27-year-old Ms Strong, from Edinburgh, with the support of her friends and family.