TWO new childcare hubs have opened in Caerphilly county borough this week to provide support to pupils with additional learning needs.
The hubs at Greenhill Primary School in Gelligaer and Glan y Nant in Pengam will provide sessions for those identified as requiring support, while schools are closed during the coronavirus crisis.
These sites join nine existing hubs across the county borough currently providing childcare for key workers – at Bedwas High, Blackwood Primary, Idris Davies 3-18, Lewis School, Risca Community Comprehensive, Trinity Fields, St James’ Primary School, Rhiw Syr Dafydd and at Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni (Gellihaf site).
Cllr Barbara Jones, Caerphilly council’s cabinet member for education and achievement, said: “The hubs have helped support the delivery of essential services during this period of national emergency by providing childcare to enable those in critical roles to continue working.
“We also recognise that this period of extended school closures will be particularly difficult for some of our more vulnerable children; these additional hubs aim to provide additional support to those pupils during the current crisis.”
To find out more about childcare provision in Caerphilly county borough during the coronavirus pandemic visit caerphilly.gov.uk/Services/Schools-and-learning/Covid-19-Childcare-provision