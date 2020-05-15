FIRST minister Mark Drakeford has set out his road map for bringing Wales out of lockdown, but has warned current regulations will stay in place for "at least the next two weeks."

Under the current measures, Welsh residents have to stay at home and maintain contact only within households, with limited exceptions.

The first minister has now revealed a 'traffic light system' for bringing Wales out of lockdown.

The 'traffic light system' will govern regulations on areas such as reopening schools, being able to see friends and family, and non-essential shops reopening.

The first stage of easing lockdown - red - will see more key worker's children returning to school, allow local travel - including click-and-collect for non-essential shopping, and allowing people to provide/receive care and support to/from one family member or friend from outside the household.

Under the amber stage, priority groups of pupils will return to school, travel will be allowed for leisure as well as meeting with small groups of friends and family for exercise.

Non-essential shops and services will also be allowed to open, and more people will be travelling into work.

The green stage will see all children and students able to access education, unrestricted travel (subject to ongoing precautions), all sports, leisure and cultural activities will be permitted, as well as socialising with friends - with physical distancing.

Mr Drakeford added it is possible that Wales will be on ‘red’ for one type of activity, ‘amber’ for another and still in lockdown for a third.

Decisions on every step will be informed by the Wales’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr Frank Atherton, the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and the Welsh Government’s Technical Advisory Group.

“Over the last eight weeks, we have seen an incredible effort, from all parts of our society, to respond to the unprecedented challenge to our way of life posed by the Covid-19 virus," said Mr Drakeford.

“As a result, we, like countries across the world are able to think about how we can move out of the lockdown. But, it is essential as we do so, that we recognise this is not a short-term crisis.

“Until there is a vaccine or effective treatments, we will have to live with the disease in our society and to try to control its spread and mitigate its effects.

“The challenges we face are shared with all parts of the United Kingdom. For that reason, we have always strongly supported a four-nation approach to the lifting of the lockdown.

“But this has to respect the responsibilities of each Government to determine the speed at which it is safe to move and the balance to be struck between different forms of ‘easement’ – how to prioritise between allowing people to meet up with close family, to go shopping or to the hairdresser, to get back to work or visit the seaside.

“With limited ‘headroom’ to ease the current restrictions, choices need to be made and we want to make those choices in consultation with our partners and the people of Wales.

“But for the next two weeks, at least, I urge everyone in Wales to stick to the advice, Stay Home, Protect our NHS and Save Lives.”