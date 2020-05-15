THE site of the former Hornblower pub in Newport has been transformed into a modern-looking block of apartments for over-55s.

In January 2018, the Hornblower pub and surrounding buildings were demolished to make way for Central View - funded by Pobl, the Welsh Government and Newport city council.

And now, more than two years on, Central View on Commercial Street is ready to welcome new tenants – as soon as lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The building, designed by Roberts Limbrick Ltd., features two planted terraces – with views across the city – and a rooftop garden with fruit trees, as well as a rear courtyard.

(The foyer area has a 'living wall' made up of plants.)

(There is a balcony terrace with views over the city.)

There are 38 apartments in total, made up of one- and two-bedroom variations.

There is also a living green wall in the foyer area, a communal kitchen, and a sitting room.

A retail unit has been developed on the ground floor as part of the project, which is adjacent to an underpass leading to Park Square Car Park.

(There is a patio area for socialising.)

(There is a kithcen communal area wich leads onto another balcony area.)

(The balcony area - which leads from the kitchen area - overlooks Commercial Street.)

In 2016, Pobl required a compulsory purchase order from the council to buy the three-storey Hornblower pub at 126 Commercial Street, having already taken over the other six units.

Without the acquisition of the pub, the project could not go ahead, so Pobl appealed to the council to buy the building and then sell it on to them in case negotiations with the pub's owner broke down.

(The apartments are fitted with modern looking kitchens.)

(The rooms have large windows which look out onto the city.)

(All apartments have views across the city, with some being treated to a view of the Transporter Bridge.)

(There is a sitting/reading area before the mid-tier balcony.)

(The sitting room can house up to three people.)

Explaining why Pobl needed the order at the time, Beverley Owen, head of regeneration, investment and housing at the council, said: “Negotiations are still going well. However, there’s still a danger that it could break down.

“[The building’s] fallen into quite significant disrepair, attracting anti-social behaviour, leading to a dangerous structural situation.”

All the memorabilia previously housed in the Hornblower has now been moved to McCann’s Rock N Ale Bar on the High Street.

(What the street used to look like prior to demolition.)

(Demolition taking place in 2018.)