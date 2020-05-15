ONE more person has died after contracting the coronavirus in Gwent, taking the region's death toll to 257.
Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area - the second lowest across Wales behind Powys (zero).
The results are from 103 testing episodes in the area; yesterday, there were eleven new cases from 140 tests.
There are three new cases in Newport, two in Torfaen and one in Caerphilly.
There are no new cases in Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales, there are 126 new cases of the disease, which is two less than yesterday.
There were nine new deaths reported to Public Health Wales, meaning 1,173 have now passed away with the coronavirus.
READ MORE:
- Mark Drakeford sets out road map to lead Wales out of lockdown
- 'Time running out' to save Newport Debenhams
Number of testing episodes in Gwent
- Newport: 34
- Monmouthshire: Seven
- Torfaen: 18
- Caerphilly: 33
- Blaenau Gwent: 11