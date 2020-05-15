A MAN who sexually assaulted a college student on board a train after she boarded at Pye Corner station has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

A British Transport Police (BTP) investigation was launched following the incident on Monday, December 2 - and Faisal Mohamed, 32, of Redlaver Street in the Grangetown area of Cardiff, was found guilty of sexual assault by touching on Wednesday, May 13.

The court heard the victim boarded the train at the station on the west side of Newport at around 7.20am on Monday, December 2 on her way to college. Mohamed, who was sat opposite the victim, attempted to speak to her and began making inappropriate comments, before touching her inappropriately and stroking her hair and hands in a sexual manner.

The victim was visibly uncomfortable and a member of the public intervened, but Mohamed continued and tried to grab the victim.

Following a media appeal with a CCTV image, Mohamed identified himself to officers.

Following the trial at Cardiff Magistrates' Court he was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for two years. Mohamed must also participate in a rehabilitation programme, complete 100 hours unpaid work, pay a total of £213 in compensation and is required to register with the police in accordance with the Sexual Offences Act for seven years.

BTP Constable Liam Perry said: “Tackling all forms of unwanted sexual behaviour on the railway is a priority for us - we take every report seriously and will thoroughly investigate all offences.

“Thankfully we police a CCTV rich environment and this offence was captured on camera. I hope this serves as a strong reminder that sexual offenders will not be tolerated on the railway.

“I would like to commend the bravery of the victim and the support of her family in reporting the incident to police, and I hope that this conviction will encourage other victims of sexual offences to come forward and report incidents to us.

“We encourage anyone who experiences any issues on the railway to report it to us using our discreet 61016 text service.”