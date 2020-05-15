NEWPORT County AFC’s campaign is over after League Two clubs agreed to an early end to the regular season.

The Exiles were last in action on March 10 when they lost at Carlisle and had 10 fixtures left when the English Football League suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

County sat 15th in the table, 12 points away from repeating their 2019 qualification for the play-offs, but will not be able to make a late charge.

Clubs held an indicative vote to cancel the rest of the regular season with the decision, along with the method of finalising the standings, needing to be ratified by the EFL and Football Association.

The Exiles have backed the decision to bring an early end to the campaign.

“Newport County AFC has been represented at, and fully engaged with, all EFL meetings during the Covid-19 crisis. The club’s view is in line with the indicative decision taken today,” read a statement.

“As a supporter-owned, community-based football club, our primary concern throughout this process has been the health and wellbeing of our players, staff and supporters, and the economic impact this pandemic is having on some of them and many others in Newport.

“Other than sharing regular updates from the EFL, the board of directors has taken the view that issuing statements ahead of any decision to end the season would have been counter-productive and created distracting speculation while discussions were ongoing.

“Should this indicative decision be formalised, Newport County AFC realises this will be disappointing for many of our supporters.

“Many will have questions regarding the next steps for the club and football in general.

“As soon as a formal decision is made, the club will issue a fuller statement. In the meantime, the club would like to thank all our fantastic supporters for their patience during these difficult times.”

The final table looks likely to be decided by a point-per-game method – using a weighted system to even out home and away fixtures - with plans for the play-offs to take place as usual, with two-legged semi-finals and a final for a place in League One.

Crewe, Swindon and Plymouth would go up automatically while the play-offs would be contested by Exeter, Cheltenham, Colchester and Northampton.

It has also been proposed that no team will drop down from League Two to the National League.

Stevenage are currently bottom of the table while it is expected that Barrow will be promoted to the EFL after the demise of Bury.

County manager Michael Flynn, his coaches and players were furloughed in mid-April.

The prospect of returning behind closed doors did not appeal to League Two clubs, who rely heavily on gate receipts.

A return would have meant leaving the UK government job retention scheme and also the expense of testing and establishing safe new training protocols.

The large number of players whose contracts are expiring would have been an added complication.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has also said 1,400 individuals across the league's three divisions are out of contract on June 30 with the majority of them in Leagues One and Two.