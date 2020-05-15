PLANS to convert a former Newport doctor’s surgery into bedsit accommodation have been approved by the city council, despite concerns over parking.

The proposals will see the former Eveswell Surgery in Chepstow Road turned into a 10 self-contained bedsit house of multiple occupation.

Similar proposals to turn the former surgery into a 10-bedroom house in multiple occupation (HMO) were granted by a planning inspector in October after being refused by Newport council over parking concerns.

MORE NEWS:

The application relies on surrounding streets for parking with the scheme expected to create a demand for 12 spaces, which is the same as the previous plans.

But it claims the scheme will “not result in a need for off-street parking to be provided” due to its location.

“Given the nature of the proposed use, the occupants are less likely to have cars,” a planning statement says.

Three residents objected to the plans with objections mainly focussed around parking issues.

One resident said there is already no space for parking in the area and that the plans will make the issue worse.

Cllr Graham Berry, who represents Beechwood ward, also objected, saying the road has been “overloaded with parked cars and goods vehicles delivering their loads.”

“This planning request if granted will add to the squeeze on traffic in this area as normal activities take place and the 10 flats proposed will only add to the issues,” he said.

“This section of road at the best of times is overloaded.”

But planning officers backed the scheme, taking note that a planning inspector has already deemed similar proposals for the HMO to be acceptable.

“The inspector concluded that given the highly sustainable nature of the site, a likelihood of lower car ownership and the realistic prospect of the surgery coming back into use, the proposals were acceptable in parking terms,” a planning report says.

“The proposed use as bedsits is not considered to result in an increased parking demand when compared with the HMO which the inspector found to be acceptable.”

Five bedrooms and a communal laundry room are planned on the ground floor, and a further five bedrooms upstairs.

Existing garages at the back of the building will be turned into a space for bin and bike storage under the plans.

A decision approving the application was issued on Friday, May 15.