FIRE crews were called out to three separate grass fires in the Blackwood and Caerphilly area on Thursday, one of which spread over 10 hectares and took firemen more than three hours to control.

Fires were reported in Blackwood at Markham and at Penllwyn grasslands on Highfields Way.

A later fire on Rudry Common in Caerphilly, spread across 10 hectares of grassland before it was extinguished.

Following an inspection on Friday morning, a South Wales Fire and Rescue service spokeswoman said the fire was believed to have been started deliberately.

The area has been a hotspot for deliberate fires, including last month, when the fire service was called to Risca Quarry to deal with a deliberate grass fire and disperse 15 bikers.

Pontllanfraith Cllr Gez Kirby spotted the fire at Penllwyn grasslands, and called for anyone with any information about the fire to come forward.

“Penmaen residents are rightly angry at the repeated deliberate setting of fires on their local nature reserve," he said. "These fires can put lives and property at risk.

"I fully support Gwent Police’s efforts to identify and prosecute the criminals involved.”

(Firemen tackling a grass fire at Penllwyn fields . Picture: Gez Kirby)

A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed one crew attended the grass fire on Highfields Way at around 6:23pm, and it was extinguished by 6.53pm.

Earlier in the day, they were called to Markham, where the fire had spread over an acre of land.

This was extinguished just before 2pm.

(Smoke from a grass fire at Penllwyn fields. Picture: Gez Kirby)

On the fire at Rudry Common, the spokeswoman said: "At approximately 9.07pm on May 14 we received reports of a grass fire on Rudry Common in Caerphilly.

"Multiple crews attended the scene and worked to extinguish the fire which had spread across 10 hectares of grass land.

"A stop message was received at 12.29am on May 15."