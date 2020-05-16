HIT music radio station Capital FM is to hold a 'virtual' summer festival after its 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavorus pandemic.

Every June, Capital's Summertime Ball usually takes place at Wembley Stadium in London, and attracts a number of stars from the world of pop and dance.

But the event - now in its 11th year - will showcase highlights from the last decade on TV, online and on its radio station instead.

When will it take place?

Capital's two-hour 'Best of Summertime Ball' will be held on Saturday, May 16 at 5pm.

Who will host the show?

The best-of show will be presented by Capital Breakfast’s Roman Kemp, Sian Welby and Sonny Jay, and will feature the most iconic moments and biggest performances – hand-picked by Capital, plus new and exclusive interviews about the show with some of the artists that have graced the stage over the last 11 years.

RADIO: Roman Kemp hosts the breakfast show on hit music radio station Capital FM across the UK. Picture: Capital FM/Global

How will I be able to watch it?

The live show will simultaneously air across the UK on Capital via FM and DAB radio, on the Global Player app, on TV at Sky One, and on YouTube.

Who will feature in the highlights show?

Among the highlights will be One Direction - who opened the Ball in 2015, Justin Bieber’s 2012 performance and Katy Perry’s closing set from the same year.

Fans will be able to see Stormzy’s high energy Capital’s Summertime Ball debut in 2017 and witness 80,000 people doing ‘Gangnam Style’ along with Psy from 2013.

There will also be DJ sets from the likes of Calvin Harris and David Guetta, performances from Little Mix, plus highlights from Camila Cabello’s opening set and Shawn Mendes’ closing set in 2018.

There will also be appearances from stars including Ariana Grande, Jonas Brothers, Ed Sheeran, Jess Glynne, Tinie, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams and Coldplay.

'Incredible performances from the world’s biggest stars'

Host of the Capital Breakfast show, Roman Kemp said: “There’s something so special about Capital’s Summertime Ball – the fans, the amazing atmosphere as 80,000 listeners party along to their favourite artists on a summer’s day, and of course the incredible performances from the world’s biggest stars.

"We hope you’ll all join us from home as we relive the best of Capital’s Summertime Ball live – it’s going to be an incredible show celebrating 11 years of the most iconic moments from the UK’s biggest summer party.”