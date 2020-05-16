A COUPLE from Newport celebrated their golden wedding anniversary by recreating their long-anticipated Las Vegas trip in their garden due to the lockdown cancelling plans.

Gary and Kay Clement, both 73, were due to renew their vows to celebrate 50 years of marriage at the Elvis Chapel in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 9, the same day they got married in St Woolos Cathedral in 1970.

However, due to the current pandemic it was cancelled, so they turned their back garden into the chapel – including the peppermint lounge and piano bar, which was to be their reception venue. A look-alike Elvis, the lead singer/guitarist from the Elastic Band, performed by zoom call for them also.

“Kay has been an Elvis fan from her teenage years,” said Mr Clement.

The event took place at 2pm, the same time they got married 50 years ago

“The idea to have Elvis renew our wedding vows was my idea just from looking in the things to do in Las Vegas booklet.

“I think we managed in a small way to bring the Las Vegas experience to Newport”.

Their three children, Grace and husband Nick, Louis and wife Claire and Edward and wife Gemma, as well their grandchildren Carys, William, Emily and Alyse were able to join in the zoom call on the day.

Mrs Clement has worked for Gwent Police in purchasing finance for the past 23 years, and Mr Clement worked for many years in the catering and hospitality industry before retiring about six years ago and has since been working as chauffeur for the Mayor of Newport.