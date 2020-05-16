POLICE in Gwent have handed out 167 fines for breaking lockdown rules since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The figures were revealed as Gwent Police's chief constable said the force's focus was on educating people on the rules rather than punishing them for breaking them.

"Because we are right on the border, we are working hard to make sure people in our neighbouring areas are aware of what those Welsh laws are," she said. "We will be visible, we will engage, and we will explain the law.

"We don't want to criminalise people who, once we speak to them, turn away and go home. But we are prepared to fine people if we feel that they are flouting the law.

"The answer on how we stop the spread of the virus isn't through policing, the answer is through people reflecting on their behaviour, doing the right thing, and using common sense to protect their communities."

Gwent Police has seen a 17 per cent reduction in crime since the lockdown, and Chief Constable Kelly said officers were using this as a chance to act proactively against serious organised crime, seizing more than 340 vehicles and "hundreds of kilos" of drugs.

"I'm proud of what our officers have done in terms of tackling crime head-on to make sure our communities are safe from criminals as well as being visible and making sure our communities are safe from the virus," said the Chief Constable.

Ms Kelly said she had been concerned with an initial drop in calls relating to domestic abuse during the lockdown, but assured any potential victims there is the support there for them at this time.

"It's really important that people who are victims feel they can come forward. I want victims to know we are working in a way that is business as usual and we are there to support them."

Ms Kelly said in the early stages of lockdown, there had been a "very small" increase in the number of assaults against emergency workers and police officers, but that has since dissipated.

"There were a difference of five assaults in comparison to last year," said Chief Constable Kelly. "But every one of those assaults injures a police officer or police staff and potentially takes them off the front line.

"Any assault on a member of Gwent police is an assault on us all.

"I'm really pleased to say we have not had significant aggression shown at ourselves and other emergency workers during the latter part of the lockdown.

"The support for policing at this moment in time is better than I've ever known it."

"A small number" of Gwent Police staff had been tested for coronavirus, while others had been self-isolating at home because of underlying health issues or because they were showing symptoms.

"I've been very grateful for the speed of testing we have been able to turn around to get some of those people back into work," she said.

"We've invested in the last 18 months heavily in technology, so 90 per cent of Gwent Police has technology the can use from home."