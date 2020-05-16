A CAFE which was planning to open for the first time since the start of the lockdown on Saturday has decided to stay shut following reports 'mass gatherings' are planned in two Newport parks.

Posts have appeared on social media this week advertising "unified peaceful mass gathering(s)" in Belle Vue Park and Beechwood Park today, Saturday.

The poster reads: "We say no to the coronavirus bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to the unlawful lockdown.

"Bring a picnic, some music and let's have some fun and say yes to life."

MORE NEWS:

The event appears to have been organised by the UK Freedom Movement, a right-wing group which claims to stand for "freedom, equality and democracy".

Although some lockdown rules have been eased in England, in Wales meeting up with others in areas such as parks is still banned.

Jan Walsh, manager of the Belle Vue Park Tea Rooms, said she had planned to open the business as a takeaway for the first time since the lockdown began today, but had now decided to scrap the plans.

She added she was “very irritated” by the situation, but felt it was the “right thing to do” after failing to get reassurances that the park will not be overrun with lockdown protestors.

“I don’t want to be associated with this and I feel it’s the sensible decision to close,” she said. “It’s very irritating because we had anticipated that we would be finally opening, and we all wanted very much to be back on Saturday and doing a takeaway service.

“It’s quite ironic that these so-called campaigners say they are doing it for ‘freedom’, while jeopardising my freedom and possibly jeopardising others if the park is closed tomorrow.”

On Friday afternoon, the council said that a decision has not been made on whether the parks would be closed in response to the rumours.

Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said the force would monitor the situation overnight and "police it accordingly."

Speaking on Friday she said: "Without question we will be visible tomorrow across Gwent, and we will have a proportionate response.

"People have the right to protest, but people also have the right to make sure they are safe from the virus, and that’s what we will be balancing very carefully if there are any gatherings.

"I’m really pleased and grateful our communities are disgusted by what people are suggesting, in terms of gatherings and putting people at risk.

"We would really appreciate people keeping us informed of any gatherings that are taking place.

"There are many ways you can air views, but gatherings at this time is difficult for members of the public who feel like they are at risk to understand when we have all been isolating for so long."

Similar events are reportedly planned at parks across the UK.