THE loss of Newport’s Debenhams store would be a ‘hammer blow’ to the city centre.

This was the warning in a letter sent to minister for finance Rebecca Evans by the city’s MPs and MSs yesterday.

Signed by Ruth Jones MP, Jessica Morden MP, John Griffiths MS and Jayne Bryant MS the letter urges the Welsh Government to reverse its decision to impose a £500,000 cap on Non-Domestic Rates (NDR) relief for businesses in Wales.

MORE NEWS:

No such cap is in place over the border in England.

The Newport store is the anchor of the Friars Walk shopping centre and the signatories state that losing it would have a far-reaching impact.

“Debenhams is very symbolic in the regeneration of Newport, as a store that was coveted for many years,” states the letter.

“Its disappearance from Friars Walk would leave not just a physical gap within our City Centre but would be a hammer blow to all that had been achieved over the last few years in that regeneration.”

It goes on to argue that, in these uncertain times, tough decisions have to be made to secure the future of the workforce in the city.

“In the absence of Debenhams being able to apply for Business Rate Relief, we would urge you to look carefully at what help could be given to encourage them to remain,” write the signatories. “Without such support we are incredibly worried about the knock-on impact it will have on the local economy.”

The call for action is one echoed by Councillor Matthew Evans of Newport City Council.

Cllr Evans has also written to Ms Evans to warn of the potential ‘devastating’ impact of not reversing the decision to cap NDR relief - a move that he claims would “at least give us a fighting chance”.

Mr Evans, who was leader of the council when Debenhams were secured for Friars Walk, said: “Losing them would have a terrible effect on the city centre.

“These are jobs we can ill afford to lose.

“The food quarter and the cinema will be affected too, and with the Mercure hotel opening we want people to stay in the city centre.

“It’s deeply concerning, a bitter pill to swallow.

“Especially as this is not in effect in England.”

A Welsh Government spokesperson has said talks are ongoing and they will not comment further at this time.