While most people are complying with the rules around social distancing and lockdown, some have been less so compliant. But why? Argus columnist Jon Powell looks at the psychology behind the rule-breakers.

SOCIETY will always have a percentage of people keen to comply with the rules and those not so keen to follow the majority.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the police have been on the front line of enforcing the directives issued by the Senedd - but for a portion of the community, the desire to show non-compliance has been evident, with a complete disrespect for social distancing measures, unnecessary car journeys, and group gatherings.

But it's not just the public. Some businesses have been warned that they should not be trading during the current conditions, including hand car wash outlets, a number of which were asked to close this week in the Ebbw Vale area.

So why are some people so non-compliant? Risca-based movement psychotherapist, therapist and clinical supervisor Karen Woodley said: "It’s easy to make the assumption that people are not taking the pandemic seriously and don't care, rather than understand that they are perhaps feeling so scared.

"It’s unbelievable what is happening and not everyone can sit with the reality of this because if they did the fear would overwhelm them."

Ms Woodley, who has been practising for six years added: "We cannot change this situation but we can be responsible for admitting the impact this is having, from panic buying, withdrawing from society, anxious feelings, and anger at those who look as if they just don't care.

"Some people will be becoming highly emotional through Covid-19 and others highly logical as ways of coping.

"An important response is to acknowledge these reactions in the people closest to you by talking with them and reminding them through a comforting hug how important they are to you."

According to data released by the National Police Chief's Council, between March 27 and April 27, Gwent Police issued 63 fines for breaching the lockdown, while 299 were handed out across Wales.

When asked about the effects on children during the lockdown Ms Woodley said: "The implications for our most vulnerable children are unimaginable for some, as their mental, emotional and physical selves will need deep repair when the new normal is established.

"The message is to try and keep a sense of routine and to know that the more you can appreciate them and recognise the little things they do with kindness, love and attention the more they will feel secure."