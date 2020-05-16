WOODLAND Trust Cymru has responded to a barrage of criticism from walkers in Usk after the organisation was accused of preventing residents from enjoying their daily exercise during lockdown.

The organisation closed the car park at Cefn Ila earlier this week after becoming concerned about the number of cars parked there, saying it had "significant concerns" about potential breaching of lockdown rules.

Current Welsh Government guidelines state you can only carry out exercise near your home, and cannot drive to somewhere to exercise.

But residents in the area, near the busy A472, have said making a quick drive to the park for a walk was a chance for their families to keep spirits high, have said that it is “very rare to see more than a couple of people” there at any time.

They also say that due to the steep ascent from Usk town to Cefn Ila, many residents will now not be able to walk there, meaning the footpaths leading to the park will become more crowded.

A spokesman for Woodland Trust Cymru said: “We have decided to close the car park at Cefn Ila in response to concerns about how busy the wood had become.

“In Wales, the latest guidance states 'The intention is that exercise should be undertaken locally – as close as possible to the home. In general this should not involve people driving to a location away from home for this purpose.'”

Jules Farrow, who walks through the footpaths to Cefn Ila often with his partner, said most people need to drive to Cefn Ila to use the park.

“The footpaths going up to Cefn Ila are very busy, meaning it is much harder to socially distance,” he said. “After many weeks of being able to go up there, usually only seeing one or two people, it seems mad that they’ve closed it now.

“It’s only a small car park anyway, so even if it was full it wouldn’t cause any issues.

“At a time where we’re opening golf courses it seems crazy that they have decided to do this now.”

Woodland Trust Cymru has said that it will keep the situation “under constant review”.

Christine Barnfield lives in Usk and never drives to the car park, but said she cannot understand the decision and feels sorry for those who cannot access the park without driving.

“My husband and I have been there three times during the lockdown and generally there are only one or two cars parked there, and we’ve occasionally met one or two others when we’ve walked through the woodland.

“When you look at the social distancing levels on the London underground it makes this closure laughable.”