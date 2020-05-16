THE SALE of menthol cigarettes will be banned in the UK from next week.

The European Union have banned the production and selling of the flavoured cigarettes in a bid to deter people from smoking.

The UK’s exit from the European Union does not impact the introduction of the menthol cigarettes ban, which comes into force from Wednesday, May 20.

The ban also applies to capsule, click on, click and roll, crushball or dual menthol cigarettes. However, it does not apply to heated tobacco products or e-cigarette products.

READ MORE:

Retailers must have sold remaining stock of menthol cigarettes by that date.

If a retailer sells menthol cigarettes on or after this date they are guilty of an offence and are liable, they could be imprisoned for up to three months, fined, or both, if convicted at a magistrates’ court, and, if convicted at Crown Court, imprisoned for up to two years, fined, or both.

The 'Track & Trace System' specifies that each retailer must have valid IDs to purchase cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco products and came into force on May 20, 2019, in an attempt to stop the illegal trade in cigarettes and tobacco.

Retailers must also ensure that they have sold their stock of cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco products that were produced before May 20, 2019. Retailers can identify cigarettes and hand-rolling tobacco products which were produced on and after May, 20, 2019 by looking for a security label on the left hand side of cigarette packs and the closing side of a hand-rolling tobacco pouch.