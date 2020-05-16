THERE have been no additional coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Gwent according to Public Health Wales.
The region remains at a total of 257 cumulative deaths.
Thirteen new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
There are two new cases in Newport, one in Torfaen and ten in Monmouthshire.
READ MORE:
There are no new cases in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales, there are 183 new cases of the disease, which is 57 more than yesterday.
There were 18 new deaths reported to Public Health Wales, meaning 1,191 have now passed away with the coronavirus.