MASS gatherings apparently coming to two Newport parks failed to materialise today as people opted instead to adhere to the government's social distancing advice.

The gatherings, which had been advertised through social media, were supposed to be taking place at 12pm today at both Belle Vue and Beechwood parks in the city.

Posts appeared on social media earlier this week advertising "unified peaceful mass gathering(s)", supposedly aimed at those who "say no to the coronavirus bill, no to mandatory vaccines, no to the new normal and no to the unlawful lockdown".

However, the only people in the parks were dog walkers and families out enjoying their daily exercise in the sun.

Officers and PCSOs from Gwent Police were present at both locations as a precaution.

Chief Inspector Rob Jenkins posted to social media from Beechwood Park saying: "Gwent Police officers and CSOs are currently at both locations and it is pleasing to see that the public are making use of the open spaces and adhering to current guidelines.

"Thanks to Newport City Council staff for their support #teamwork."

The event appears to have been organised by the UK Freedom Movement, a right-wing group which claims to stand for "freedom, equality and democracy".

Although some lockdown rules have been eased in England, in Wales meeting up with others outside your household in areas such as parks is still banned.